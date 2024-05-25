Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing teen girl; last seen Friday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, Nevaeh Green.

Nevaeh was last in contact with her family on Friday afternoon, May 24.

Last known whereabouts

She was last seen walking northbound in the 2700 block of N. 40th St, and should be on foot. She was wearing a pink/peach-colored jacket with black leggings, and multi-colored shoes.

She is a black female, with a slim build, around 5'3, and has brown eyes, and mid-length black braided hair with bright purple braided highlights.

Contact police:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

