MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old child.
Police say Logan Slaughter was last seen at Grantosa Elementary School, near 82nd and Grantosa, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28.
He is approximately 4’5” tall, weighs around 88 lbs, has brown eyes, and short black hair in a fade hairstyle. He should be traveling on foot.
Watch: Milwaukee police searching for critically missing child last seen near 82nd and Grantosa
Police reported that he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt featuring the Marvel character Venom, black jeans, and black and red Nike Jordan tennis shoes. He may also be wearing a gray and black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
