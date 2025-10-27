Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 65-year-old woman.

Police say Mary K. Alberte was last seen near 69th and Capitol in Milwaukee on Oct. 26, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Watch: Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 65-year-old woman

She is described by police as a 65-year-old white female with long gray hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes. She has a ring on her right finger.

According to police, she was last seen on foot and may have been headed to the area of N. 68th St. and W. Capitol Dr.

Police say Mary has several medical issues that require medication. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

