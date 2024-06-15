Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 61-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing person 61-year-old man.

Police say Kevin V. Starks was last spoken to Friday morning, and may be in the area of 8700 N.72nd Street, and possibly driving a white Volvo SUV.

Kevin is described as a Black male, 6'02", 326 lbs., with brown eyes, and black hair.

Police say it's unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kevin, contact Milwaukee Police District Four at 414-935-7242.

