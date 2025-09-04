Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 56-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 56-year-old woman.
Police say Sheree Wimberly was last in contact with her family the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, and is believed to be in the area near 38th Street and Meinecke Avenue. She is believed to be on foot.
Wimberly is a 56-year-old Black woman, about 5-foot-5, weighing around 215 pounds, with brown eyes and long red/auburn hair.
She was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray jogging pants and beige/tan shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 3 at 414-935-7232.
