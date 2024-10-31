Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 56-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating critically missing Corey D. Moore.

Moore is described as a 56-year-old Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 165 pounds, with a slim build, bald head, brown eyes, and black facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with the number 3 on it, a black hat with the phrase “God Got Me,” blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Moore was last seen in the 9100 block of West Grantosa Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at approximately 6 p.m.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip