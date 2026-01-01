Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 32-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 32-year-old man.

Jared Isaac Bratchett was last seen on foot near North Lake Drive and East North Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Bratchett is described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds. He has brown eyes, a dark complexion, chin hair with a mustache, and wears black-framed glasses.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue knit hat; a blue Marquette University sweater vest with “MU” on the left chest area and a white logo on the upper back; a gray scarf; a gray sweater underneath the vest; and black pants.

Bratchett was also wearing a black boot on his left foot and a gray walking boot on his right foot, and he was carrying a black briefcase.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

