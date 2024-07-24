Watch Now
Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 29-year-old

TMJ4 News
Posted at 8:33 PM, Jul 23, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 29-year-old man.

Griffin Schneider was last seen near 65th St & W. Glenbrook Rd. on Tuesday, July 23.

Police say Griffin is around 6’6”, weighing around 210lbs, with hazel eyes, brown hair, and a goatee.

It is unknown what Griffin was last wearing.

Police say Griffin is likely driving a Black VW Tiguan with a Wisconsin License Plate of AVV-8157.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

