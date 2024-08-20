Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 24-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 24-year-old woman.

Xiahara Rivera-Colon was last seen Monday, Aug. 19, near 93rd Street and Beloit Road, just before 7:40 p.m.

Rivera-Colon is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair, and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing black Reebok clothing.

Anyone with information regarding Rivera-Colon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sixth District at 414-935-7262.

