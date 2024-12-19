Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 16-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critical missing person, Saniya Davis.
Saniya, 16, was last in contact with her family around 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. She was last seen on foot near the 600 block of W. Land Place in Milwaukee.
She is a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black braided hair. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's District 5 at 414-935-7252.
