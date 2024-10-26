Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 14-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is urgently requesting assistance in locating 14-year-old Quran Haywood, last seen walking in the area of N. 14th St.

Quran is described as a Black male, approximately 5'8" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with a low-cut hairstyle, and wearing a black coat, pink shirt, green pants, and blue and white sneakers.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

