Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 13-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find critically missing 13-year-old Chantelle Simmons.
Chantelle was last seen Sunday afternoon. She was last believed to be in the area of the 3500 block of W. Pierce St.
Chantelle stands about 5'1" tall and weighs about 105 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark hair. She was wearing ripped bell-bottom jeans and a gray "cars" shirt at the time of her disappearance. She is beleved to be on foot.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.