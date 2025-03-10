Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 13-year-old girl

Chantelle SIMMONS 1.png
MPD
Chantelle SIMMONS 1.png
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find critically missing 13-year-old Chantelle Simmons.

Chantelle was last seen Sunday afternoon. She was last believed to be in the area of the 3500 block of W. Pierce St.

Chantelle SIMMONS 1.png

Chantelle stands about 5'1" tall and weighs about 105 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark hair. She was wearing ripped bell-bottom jeans and a gray "cars" shirt at the time of her disappearance. She is beleved to be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones