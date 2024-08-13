Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 11-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy.

Eric Grant was last in contact with his family on Monday afternoon, August 12.

Police say he is believed to be in the area near 6th & Arthur Ave.

Eric is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with a medium natural afro and a dark complexion, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the words “Hustle” in white all over, dark jeans, white tennis shoes, and riding a dark BMX-style bicycle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.

