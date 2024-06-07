Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 10-year-old girl

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing 10-year-old girl.

Nya M. Woods was last seen on the 2700 block of N. 51st street on Thursday.

She is described as Black with a medium build, and long, braided hair. Police do not know what clothing she was wearing when family reported her missing, but she might be wearing pink Croc shoes.

Anyone with any information about Nya's whereabouts are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 7 at 414-935-7272.



