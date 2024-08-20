Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 70-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a critically missing 70-year-old man.

Steven Burroughs was last seen on foot near 79th & Bobolink Ave, on Monday, August 19, around 3:51 pm.

Police describe him as 5'7, 135lbs, with a slim build, short gray hair, brown eyes, and a gray full beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue Brewers baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white socks, and black shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Burroughs, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

