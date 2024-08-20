Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 70-year-old man

Steven Burroughs
Milwaukee Police Department
Steven Burroughs
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a critically missing 70-year-old man.

Steven Burroughs was last seen on foot near 79th & Bobolink Ave, on Monday, August 19, around 3:51 pm.

Police describe him as 5'7, 135lbs, with a slim build, short gray hair, brown eyes, and a gray full beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue Brewers baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white socks, and black shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Burroughs, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo