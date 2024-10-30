Milwaukee Police searching for critically missing 11-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating critically missing Kaidan Hudson.

Kaidan is described as an 11-year-old black male, standing approximately 4’ 3” tall, weighing around 70lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Oct. 30, around 11 a.m. walking northbound on N. 25th St,. from W. Burleigh St.

Kaidan should be on foot. Kaidan was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a white t-shirt, and gray and blue colored shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

