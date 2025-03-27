Milwaukee police search for missing man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing person, 67-year-old Abran Huerta.
Huerta was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North 48th Street.
Huerta is described as a Hispanic male with green eyes, a balding head with gray hairs on the side and a slight mustache. He is 5’07” tall and weighs 200lbs. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.
