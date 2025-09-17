Milwaukee police search for missing 15-year-old considered critically missing

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, 15-year-old Makenzi R. Gayden.

Gayden was last seen around 3 a.m. Wednesday on foot in the 7800 block of North 64th Court in Milwaukee.

Gayden is a Black female described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, a slim build, and a black and blue hairstyle in two ponytails. She was last seen wearing black and red flannel pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and a hair bonnet.

Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police District at 414-935-7242.

