Milwaukee police search for missing 11-year-old girl

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Shannon Delaney.

Delaney was last seen around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, in the 6800 block of North 53rd Street in Milwaukee, WI.

Delaney is a black female standing around 5'09 feet tall, weighing around 190lbs, with brown eyes and shoulder length braided hair.

She was wearing a black and white jacket, purple polo shirt, black slim fit jeans, and black and blue colored shoes.

Anyone with any information should call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

