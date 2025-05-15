Milwaukee police search for missing 11-year-old girl

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Shannon Delaney.
Delaney was last seen around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, in the 6800 block of North 53rd Street in Milwaukee, WI.
Delaney is a black female standing around 5'09 feet tall, weighing around 190lbs, with brown eyes and shoulder length braided hair.
She was wearing a black and white jacket, purple polo shirt, black slim fit jeans, and black and blue colored shoes.
Anyone with any information should call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
