Milwaukee police search for missing 10-year-old boy

Julian Jackson-Smith
Julian Jackson-Smith
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old Julian Jackson-Smith, who is considered a critically missing person.

Jackson-Smith was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of N 52nd Street.

Jackson-Smith is described as a Black male, standing around 4'09”, weighing around 100lbs, with brown eyes and curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue letterman-style jacket with white stripes, gray jogging pants, and black and purple shoes.

He should be traveling on foot or on a light blue plastic scooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

