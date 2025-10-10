Milwaukee police search for missing 10-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old Julian Jackson-Smith, who is considered a critically missing person.
Jackson-Smith was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of N 52nd Street.
Jackson-Smith is described as a Black male, standing around 4'09”, weighing around 100lbs, with brown eyes and curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue letterman-style jacket with white stripes, gray jogging pants, and black and purple shoes.
He should be traveling on foot or on a light blue plastic scooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.