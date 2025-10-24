Milwaukee police search for missing 10-year-old

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 10-year-old Dejuan Garrett, who is considered a critically missing person.

Garrett is described as a Black male with a dark complexion. He stands around 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds with brown eyes and short, low black hair.

Garrett was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of North 62nd Street wearing a blue and gray Adidas hoodie and light blue jeans. He was last seen on foot.

Anyone with any information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Seventh District at 414-935-7272.

