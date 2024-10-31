Milwaukee police search for critically missing 26-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating critically missing Deahsha McQueen.

McQueen is described as a 26-year-old Black woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with a slim build, black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black crop top with white lettering, ripped blue jeans, a dark purple bonnet, and clear-framed eyeglasses.

McQueen is driving a 2016 black Jeep Patriot with Wisconsin license plate AYG-6601. Her vehicle was last seen Oct. 30, 2024, at 2:53 p.m., traveling northbound on North Sherman Boulevard from West Bradley Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 4 at 414-935-7242.

