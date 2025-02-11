Milwaukee police search for critically missing 13-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating critically missing Jamyla Norwood.
Jamyla is described as a 13-year-old Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes, and a small build.
She was last seen on Monday, Feb. 10 near 49th and Chambers, wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, black cut-up jeans, a white sweater with pink letters, and yellow-and-black Jordan sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding Jamyla should call the Milwaukee Police District 7 station at 414-935-7272.
