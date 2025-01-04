Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police search for critically missing 11-year-old boy

Albert Berry, an 11-year-old, was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 3, near 18th and Finn.
Albert Berry
Milwaukee Police Department
Albert Berry
Posted

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child.

Albert Berry, an 11-year-old, was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 3, near 18th and Finn.

He is approximately 4'10" tall and weighs about 98 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue coat, blue jogger sweatpants, and gray and white shoes. Police said he may be on foot.

Albert Berry

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 5 at 414-935-7252.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones