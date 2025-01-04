Milwaukee police search for critically missing 11-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child.

Albert Berry, an 11-year-old, was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 3, near 18th and Finn.

He is approximately 4'10" tall and weighs about 98 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue coat, blue jogger sweatpants, and gray and white shoes. Police said he may be on foot.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 5 at 414-935-7252.

