Milwaukee police search for a critically missing 28-year-old woman

The Milwaukee Police Department is in search of a critically missing 28-year-old woman, Salleh Ahmad Naoryasmedah-Binti.

Salleh Ahmad was last in contact with her family in the afternoon of Saturday, May 31. She was last believed to be in the area of 9th St. and Ohio Ave.

She is an Asian female, she is about 5 feet 2 inches, and weighs about 174 pounds. She was last seen wearing a maroon hijab, a maroon dress with flowers, khaki pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Milwaukee Police Department

Salleh is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.



