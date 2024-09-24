Milwaukee police need help finding critically missing man

The Milwaukee Police Department needs help finding a critically missing man.

Johnny Xiong hasn't been seen by family since Monday afternoon. He's driving a black 2016 Honda Accord with Wisconsin plates ALM-3111.

MPD Johnny Xiong is critically missing. MPD needs help finding him.

Xiong is believed to have been in the area of the 4200 block of N. 19th street when he was last in contact with family.

Xiong is a 37-year-old Asian man, standing about 5'5" tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Xiong is believed to be wearing a black pullover hooded sweatshirt and grey or white shorts. Police say he's wearing glasses and a maroon colored baseball cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

