Milwaukee police need help finding critically missing man

The Milwaukee Police Department needs help finding a critically missing man.
Johnny Xiong hasn't been seen by family since Monday afternoon. He's driving a black 2016 Honda Accord with Wisconsin plates ALM-3111.
Xiong is believed to have been in the area of the 4200 block of N. 19th street when he was last in contact with family.
Xiong is a 37-year-old Asian man, standing about 5'5" tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Xiong is believed to be wearing a black pullover hooded sweatshirt and grey or white shorts. Police say he's wearing glasses and a maroon colored baseball cap.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.
