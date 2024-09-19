Watch Now
Milwaukee police looking for critically missing woman

MPD
The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing woman, Carmen Hernandez, 33.

Hernandez was last seen by her family on Thursday morning. She was traveling south on S. Layton Avenue near National Avenue.

Milwaukee police are searching for critically missing Carmen Hernandez.

Hernandez is a Hispanic woman, about 5'3" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair. She was wearing a white shirt and gray pants.

Carmen might be driving 2016 gray Infiniti SUV with Wisconsin plates ASY9102.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7262.

