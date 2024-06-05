Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 35-year-old woman

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing 35-year-old woman.
Shanice Kissley was last seen on the 2800 block of N. 25th Street on Monday around 11:00 p.m. She's described as a Black woman, about 5'7" tall and 185 pounds. Police say Kissley has short, dark hair worn in an afro style. She was last seen wearing a black sundress.
Kissley is believed to be in the company of Jamario Luckett.
Luckett is described as a 41-year-old Black male, about 5'8" tall and 175 pounds. He has black hair.
Luckett is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information regarding the location of Kissley or Luckett should call the Milwaukee Police Department's Fifth District at 414-935-7252
