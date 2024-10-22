Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 12-year-old girl

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing 12-year-old girl, Jamyla Norwood. Jamyla was last seen Monday night around 8:00 p.m. around the 2900 block of N. 41st Street.

Police describe Jamyla as a Black female standing around 5'2" tall and weighing about 100 pounds. They say she has medium-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black Nike jogging pants.

Anyone with any information about where Jamyla might be is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 7 at 414-935-7272.

