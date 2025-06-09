Watch Now
Milwaukee police investigating quadruple shooting near 46th and Hampton that left 1 dead

Police presence at Stark Foods on Hampton
TMJ4
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left one person dead Friday.

Police said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. near 46th and Hampton on Friday, June 6.

A 16-year-old, a 33-year-old, and a 46-year-old were taken to the hospital for their injuries but are expected to survive. The fourth victim is unidentified at this time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

