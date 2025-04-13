Watch Now
Milwaukee police in search for critically missing 86-year-old

Milwaukee Police Department
The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for critically missing Elma A. Edwards.

Elma A. Edwards is an 86-year-old black woman. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, has short gray curly hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white head covering and a black dress.

Elma was last seen on Saturday, April 12, around 1:30 p.m., on foot in the area of 70th St. and Courtland Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.

