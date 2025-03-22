Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police in search for critically missing 10-year-old

Missing 10-year-old
Milwaukee Police Department
Missing 10-year-old
Posted

The Milwaukee Police Department is in search of a critically missing 10-year-old, Deon Sargent.

Deon is also known by the name ‘Mister.’

He is a black male described as being 4 feet tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Missing 10-year-old

Police say he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black Air Force Ones.

Deon left his residence near 64th and Carman on foot around 10 a.m. Friday, March 21, and has not returned.

Anyone with information on Deon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7241 or MPD CIB at 414-935-7360.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones