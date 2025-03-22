Milwaukee police in search for critically missing 10-year-old

The Milwaukee Police Department is in search of a critically missing 10-year-old, Deon Sargent.
Deon is also known by the name ‘Mister.’
He is a black male described as being 4 feet tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black Air Force Ones.
Deon left his residence near 64th and Carman on foot around 10 a.m. Friday, March 21, and has not returned.
Anyone with information on Deon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7241 or MPD CIB at 414-935-7360.
