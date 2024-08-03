Milwaukee Police seeking help in locating a critically missing 67-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 67-year-old woman.

Milwaukee Police Department

Joann Linzmaier was last seen Thursday morning, August 1, near N. 75th St. & W. Glendale Ave, wearing a gray Green Bay Packers jacket, dark blue jeans, and navy blue Skecher shoes, according to police.

She's described as 5'4", and 270 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.

