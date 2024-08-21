Milwaukee Police Department searching for critically missing woman

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing woman.

Latasha Anthony, 53, was last seen on Saturday around 11:00 in the morning.

MPD The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public's help in finding Latasha Anthony.

She's described as a Black woman, around 5'7" tall and 130 pounds. Anthony has a thin build and black hair. She was wearing it in a pony tail when she was last seen. Anthony was also wearing black framed glasses, a white shirt with a floral pattern on the collar, black pants and black shoes.

She is believed to be traveling on foot and suffers from a medical condition.

Anthony was reported missing in July, as well.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.

