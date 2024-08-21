Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police Department searching for critically missing woman

Latasha Anthony
MPD
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public's help in finding Latasha Anthony.
Latasha Anthony
Posted
and last updated

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing woman.

Latasha Anthony, 53, was last seen on Saturday around 11:00 in the morning.

Latasha Anthony
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public's help in finding Latasha Anthony.

She's described as a Black woman, around 5'7" tall and 130 pounds. Anthony has a thin build and black hair. She was wearing it in a pony tail when she was last seen. Anthony was also wearing black framed glasses, a white shirt with a floral pattern on the collar, black pants and black shoes.

She is believed to be traveling on foot and suffers from a medical condition.

Anthony was reported missing in July, as well.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo