Milwaukee Police Department searching for critically missing mom and baby

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a critically missing 16-year-old mom and one month-old-baby.
Starletta White-Frier and her son Kenzarrey were last seen Thursday around noon on the 6300 block of W. Congress Ave.
Starletta is Black, 5'6" tall and about 110 pounds. Police do not know what she was wearing when she was last seen.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272
