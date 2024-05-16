Milwaukee Police Department searching for critically missing mom and baby

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a critically missing 16-year-old mom and one month-old-baby.

Starletta White-Frier and her son Kenzarrey were last seen Thursday around noon on the 6300 block of W. Congress Ave.

MPD Critcally missing 1-month-old baby boy, Kenzarrey White-Frier

Starletta is Black, 5'6" tall and about 110 pounds. Police do not know what she was wearing when she was last seen.

MPD Critically missing 16-year-old mother Starletta White-Frier

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272

