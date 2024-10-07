Milwaukee Police Department searching for critically missing man

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing man.

Ike King, Jr., 69, hasn't been seen since Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of North 41st Street.

MPD The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing man, 69-year-old Ike King, Jr.

King is described as a Black man standing about 5'10" tall. Police say he's 175 pounds with a medium build, black curly hair, and brown eyes. King is missing a front tooth.

King was last seen wearing a white flannel, blue shirt, blue pants resembling Dickies brand pants, and black Nike flip-flops.

Anyone with any information about King's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 7, at 414-935-7272.

