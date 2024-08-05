Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police Department searching for critically missing 8-year-old girl

Amiraalce Luckett
Milwaukee Police Department
Amiraalce Luckett
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 8-year-old girl.

Amiracle Luckett was last in contact with her family Monday afternoon, August 5th.

Police say she is around 3'02", and weighs about 60-70lbs.

She was last seen near N. 33rd St. & W. Garfield Ave. wearing an orange t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Amiracle should be on foot, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo