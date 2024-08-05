Milwaukee Police Department searching for critically missing 8-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 8-year-old girl.

Amiracle Luckett was last in contact with her family Monday afternoon, August 5th.

Police say she is around 3'02", and weighs about 60-70lbs.

She was last seen near N. 33rd St. & W. Garfield Ave. wearing an orange t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Amiracle should be on foot, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

