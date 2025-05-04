Watch Now
Milwaukee County

Milwaukee Police Department searches for critically missing sisters

Milwaukee Police Department
left, Jameal Hopgans; right, Nicole Santiago
The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for critically missing sisters, Jameal Hopgans and Nicole Santiago.

Jameal was last seen Saturday, May 3, around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 27th St. and Center St.

Jameal should be with her sister Nicole, police say.

Jameal Hopgans is a 7-year-old black female. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 69 pounds. She has black hair in ponytails with pink and red beads.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink jacket, a pink shirt, dark blue pants, and pink and black shoes.

Nicole Santiago is a 13-year-old black female. She is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 147 pounds. She has short blond hair and her right nostril is pierced.

She was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, pink sweatpants, and black, white, and red Jordans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252

