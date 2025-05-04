Milwaukee Police Department searches for critically missing sisters

The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for critically missing sisters, Jameal Hopgans and Nicole Santiago.

Jameal was last seen Saturday, May 3, around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 27th St. and Center St.

Jameal should be with her sister Nicole, police say.

Jameal Hopgans is a 7-year-old black female. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 69 pounds. She has black hair in ponytails with pink and red beads.

Milwaukee Police Department

She was last seen wearing a black and pink jacket, a pink shirt, dark blue pants, and pink and black shoes.

Nicole Santiago is a 13-year-old black female. She is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 147 pounds. She has short blond hair and her right nostril is pierced.

Milwaukee Police Department

She was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, pink sweatpants, and black, white, and red Jordans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252

