Milwaukee Police Department looking for critically missing woman and baby

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing woman and baby.

Ziqrebineka Ingram, 21, and Zy'onna Haney, 1, have not been seen since 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

MPD 21-year-old Ziqrebineka Ingram

Ingram is described as a Black woman, standing about 5'5" tall and weighing around 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

MPD 1-year-old Zy'onna Haney

She's believed to be with Zy'onna, who is described as a Black baby, about 2' tall and weighing around 20 pounds.

Both were last seen on Thursday morning around 1:00.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

