Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Police Department looking for critically missing woman and baby

Ziqrebineka Ingram & Zy'onna Haney
MPD
Ziqrebineka Ingram &amp; Zy'onna Haney
Ziqrebineka Ingram & Zy'onna Haney
Posted

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing woman and baby.

Ziqrebineka Ingram, 21, and Zy'onna Haney, 1, have not been seen since 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Ziqrebineka Ingram
21-year-old Ziqrebineka Ingram

Ingram is described as a Black woman, standing about 5'5" tall and weighing around 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Zy'onna Haney
1-year-old Zy'onna Haney

She's believed to be with Zy'onna, who is described as a Black baby, about 2' tall and weighing around 20 pounds.

Both were last seen on Thursday morning around 1:00.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo