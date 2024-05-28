Milwaukee Police Department looking for critically missing mother and infant son

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing mother and her infant son.

16-year-old Kamila Stewart and her son Kyree have not been seen since Monday afternoon.

MPD Kamila Stewart, 16, and her 8-month old son Kyree have not been seen since Monday afternoon.

Kamila is described as Black, about 5'3", 125 pounds with black, braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt, black jogging pants with red stripes and black Crocs.

Her son Kyree is 8 months old, and was wearing a blue snow suit. The pair was last seen on the 6500 block of W. Florist Avenue on Monday in the early afternoon hours.

Kamila is likely traveling on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's 4th District at 414-935-7242

