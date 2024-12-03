Milwaukee Police Department looking for critically missing 61-year-old man

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 61-year-old man.

Christopher Gates has not been seen since Sunday around 6:00 p.m. on the 8100 block of West Scranton Place.

Milwaukee Police Department MPD seeking critically missing man, Christopher Gates, 61.

Gates is described as a Black man standing about 5'6" tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He has a bald head and brown eyes.

Police say Gates was last seen wearing a gray hat, gray jacket, and gray jogging pants.

Anyone with any information about Gates' location is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 4 at 414-935-7242.

