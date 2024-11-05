Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing 11-year-old boy

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 11-year-old boy.
Kaidan Hudson has not been seen since Monday night around 5:00 in the area of N. 25th Street and W. Burleigh Street.
Kaidan is described as a Black male, standing about 4'3" tall and weighing about 70 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe Kaidan is on foot. He was last seen wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt, tan t-shirt, black pants, and grey and blue shoes.
Anyone with any information about Kaidan's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.
