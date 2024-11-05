Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing 11-year-old boy

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 11-year-old boy.

Kaidan Hudson has not been seen since Monday night around 5:00 in the area of N. 25th Street and W. Burleigh Street.

MPD The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for critically missing 11-year-old Kaidan Hudson.

Kaidan is described as a Black male, standing about 4'3" tall and weighing about 70 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Kaidan is on foot. He was last seen wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt, tan t-shirt, black pants, and grey and blue shoes.

Anyone with any information about Kaidan's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip