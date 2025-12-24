Milwaukee Police Department asks public's assistance finding critically missing 75-year-old Ethel Brown

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding critically missing 75-year-old Ethel Brown.

According to MPD, Brown was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23 walking westbound in the 2400 block of W. North Ave.

Brown is a 75-year-old black woman who stands around 5’7” tall, weighs around 140 lbs. and has a thin build. She has brown eyes, freckles and gray (or partially gray) hair in braids.

Brown was last seen wearing a long gray coat, blue jeans, black boots, a black hat and was carrying both a red Christmas themed bag and a black purse. She should be on foot, but has been known to take the Milwaukee County bus.

MPD adds that Brown has been known to frequent the area of the 1000 block of W. Historic Mitchell St., as well as the 2100 block of W. North Ave., both in Milwaukee.

MPD asks anyone with any information about Brown's whereabouts to call its District 3 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7232.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip