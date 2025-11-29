Milwaukee Police Department asks for public's help finding critically missing person Latasha Gatlin

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding Latasha K. Gatlin who the department believes to be critically missing.

According to a release from MPD, Gatlin was last seen on foot in the 2900 block of W. Oklahoma Ave. on Friday, Nov. 28 around 1 p.m. She was last seen wearing a blue and brown North Face windbreaker (blue top half and arms, brown stomach area), grey wide leg jogging pants and light blue crocs, and a cream-colored body scarf around her neck. Latasha should be carrying a black and pink tote bag.

Gatlin is described as a 47-year-old black woman with a light complexion. She stands 5'7” and weighs 200lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Gatlin's hair is slicked back into a bun.

If anyone has any information regarding Latasha Gatlin's location, MPD asks you to call its district four non-emergency line at (414) 935-7242.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip