Milwaukee police asking for help finding a critically missing child

Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a critically missing child.

Markalah Johnson, 11, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Monday near 51st and Hampton. She's 5'1", 130 poounds and has long, black braided hair.

Markalah was last seen wearing a red shirt under a black hoodie with grey leggings and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department: 414-933-4444

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip