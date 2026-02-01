Milwaukee police ask public's help finding critically missing 56-year-old Sheree L. Wimberly

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for your help to find a critically missing person, 56-year-old Sheree L. Wimberly.
According to a release from MPD, Wimberly is described as a 56-year-old black woman who is 5'5" tall, weighs 170 lbs., is bald and has brown eyes.
MPD adds that she was last seen wearing a brown jacket with fur around the collar, gray sweatpants and white, black and neon green shoes.
Wimberly was last seen on foot around 5:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of N. 91st St. on Saturday, Jan. 31.
If anyone has any information regarding Wimberly's whereabouts, MPD asks you to call its Fourth District non-emergency number at (414) 935-7242.
