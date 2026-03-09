Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee police ask public's help finding critically missing 23-year-old John Nall

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help to find 23-year-old John R. Nall, who the department considers critically missing.

According to a press release from MPD, Nall was last seen by staff at the group home in which he lives at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 in the area of S. 8th St. and W. Montana St. in Milwaukee.

John is a 23-year-old Asian man who is around 5'8” tall, weighs 160 lbs and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with food a stain, navy blue sweatpants with dark gray basketball shorts underneath and a pair of lime green tennis shoes with red stitching.

According to MPD, Nall is non-verbal and autistic. He has no phone with him and no needed medications were noted by those who reported him missing.

If you have any information about Nall's whereabouts, MPD asks you to contact its District 6 non-emergency line at (414) 935-7262. 

