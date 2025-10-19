Milwaukee Police ask for public's help finding critically missing 32-year-old Robert R. Parrott

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for your help to find 32-year-old Robert R. Parrott, who it considers to be critically missing.

According to a release from the department, Parrott is described as a 6'1", 298 lb. black man with black hair and brown eyes wearing an orange shirt and gray sweatpants.

Parrott was last seen on foot in the 4700 block of West Scranton Place on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, around 6 p.m.

If you have any information about where Parrott may be, the Milwaukee Police Department urges you to call its Seventh District non-emergency number at (414) 935-7272.

