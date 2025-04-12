Milwaukee police ask for help in search for critically missing boy

The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for critically missing Kaidan Hudson.

Kaidan Hudson was last seen on Sunday, April 12, in the area of 26th St. and Concordia Ave. He left his home in an unknown direction and has not returned.

Milwaukee Police Department

Kaidan is an 11-year-old black male. He is 4 feet 8 inches and 70 pounds with a slim build. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray Adidas jogging pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

