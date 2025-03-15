Milwaukee Police ask for help in search for critically missing 17-year-old

The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for critically missing, Nevah Harris.
Nevah is a 17-year-old, with significant cognitive delays, and needs the aid of an adult at all times.
Nevah is 5-foot-8-inches, 180 pounds, has a medium build, black hair with two French braids, and brown eyes.
Nevah was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, a blue jean skirt, black socks, and white Adidas tennis shoes.
Nevah was last seen in the area of 14th St and Highland Ave. on Friday, March 14 around 5:30 p.m.
Nevah left on foot in an unknown direction. Anyone with information on Nevah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.
