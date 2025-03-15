Milwaukee Police ask for help in search for critically missing 17-year-old

The Milwaukee Police Department asks for help in the search for critically missing, Nevah Harris.

Nevah is a 17-year-old, with significant cognitive delays, and needs the aid of an adult at all times.

Nevah is 5-foot-8-inches, 180 pounds, has a medium build, black hair with two French braids, and brown eyes.

The Milwaukee Police Department Nevah Harris

Nevah was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, a blue jean skirt, black socks, and white Adidas tennis shoes.

Nevah was last seen in the area of 14th St and Highland Ave. on Friday, March 14 around 5:30 p.m.

Nevah left on foot in an unknown direction. Anyone with information on Nevah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip